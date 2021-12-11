Talha Talib wins first ever medal for Pakistan at World Weightlifting Championship

Pakistan’s weightlifter and Olympian Talha Talib won the first-ever medal for his country at the World Weightlifting Championship on Friday. He won the bronze medal at the snatch event in the 67kg males category.

Despite not being at his best and appearing to be struggling amid niggles, the 22-year-old weightlifter from Gujranwala managed to make history for Pakistan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In his first attempt at the snatch event in the 67kg competition, he lifted 143kg. His subsequent tries to lift 146kg and 147kg were failed, but the 143kg lift in the first attempt was enough to earn Pakistan a medal.

Talha was unable to extend his winning streak in the clean and jerk events, missing all three tries to lift 165kg and therefore missing out on another medal opportunity.

He would have finished on the podium in the overall competition if he had been able to lift what he had set out to do.

Talha won a bronze medal in the same event at the Asian Championships last year. His achievement earned him a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, where he came in fifth place.

His Olympic achievement catapulted him into the spotlight, and the country’s sports authorities pledged their full support for future competitions.

Earlier in the competition, Pakistan’s two other weightlifters, Sharjeel Butt and Abubakar Ghani, had failed to create an impression.

Hanzala Dastagir Butt in the 109kg competition on December 16 and Nooh Dastagir Butt in the 109+kg competition on December 17 will be the next Pakistani competitors at the tournament.