WATCH: Babar Azam shows his stellar wicketkeeping skills during training session

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is known around the globe for his brilliant batting skipper, but this is not the end. He has some other talents hidden under his sleeves.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared a video on their official Twitter handle where the No. 1 T20I batsman can be seen practising for the three-match T20I series against West Indies, with the first match scheduled to take place on December 12 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Read more: Pakistan look to retain T20Is dominance against West Indies

In the video, Babar displayed his wicketkeeping skills, proving to his fans that he is, indeed, more than just a batsman.

We have a new wicketkeeper in town!#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/9Qd6vp2aPf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 12, 2021

“We have a new wicketkeeper in town! #PAKvWI” the PCB wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user Daniel Alexander tweeted: “Can bat. Can bowl. Can lead, and now trying wicket-keeping too #KingBabarCrown.”

Can bat. Can bowl. Can lead and now trying wicket keeping too #KingBabar👑 — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) December 12, 2021

The user Babar Azam fan tweeted a video with the caption: “Hhhh Babar to serious hogiya (Hhhh Babar became serious)”

Hhhh Baber to serious hogiya pic.twitter.com/g2QktIbxtn — Baber Azam fan (@Adnankh91978251) December 12, 2021

The West Indies cricket team arrived in Karachi Thursday to pay three T20Is and ODIs against Pakistan. Both teams will lock horns in the first T20I on December 13 (Monday) at the National Stadium, Karachi at 06:00 pm.