Which single actress does Haris Rauf follow on Instagram?
National team fast bowler Haris Rauf is one of the few Pakistani players who is very active on his social media accounts and frequently shares pictures and videos to keep his fans updated.
Here is an interesting thing about Harris Rauf’s Instagram account. If you look at the cricketer’s account, 252,000 users follow him, while Haris Rauf has only 101 followers including some fellows.
While Harris Rauf follows many sports personalities, Pakistani actress Maya Ali is also included in this list and Maya is the only actress who is followed by Harris Rauf.
And if you look at Maya Ali’s Instagram account, she has 6.4 million followers, and Maya herself has 159 followers, not including Harris Rauf.
