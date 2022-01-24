Bismah Maroof to lead Pakisyrtan Women’s team at ICC World Cup

Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan women’s team in the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. She was confirmed as the skipper after the national women’s selection committee announced the squad for the World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled from March 4 to April 3.

This tournament will be Bismah’s first after she took a break from international cricket back in December 2020.

Following impressive performances in practise matches during the recent Karachi camp, the Asmavia Iqbal-led selection committee, which includes Saleem Jaffar and Taufeeq Umar, has called up leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who last played for Pakistan in 2018, and opener Nahida Khan, who last played for Pakistan in January.

Nida Dar, an experienced all-rounder, has been named vice-captain for the World Cup.

The traveling reserves are batter Iram Javed, all-rounder Tuba Hassan, and wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi.

‘Tough luck to those who missed out’

On the occasion, the chair of the women’s national selection committee, Asmavia Iqbal said: “I want to congratulate every player who made it to the squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.”

“We considered the conditions and challenges our team will encounter in New Zealand along with the current form of players and the team’s balance while putting together this squad.”

“While we have retained majority of the players who have been on the national duty recently, we have called back Nahida Khan and Ghulam Fatima,” the chair said.

“Tough luck to those who missed out. I hope they will continue to work hard on their skills and fitness and push their cases for national return with strong performances.”

‘It is a great honor for me’

For her part, Maroof said: “It is a great honour for me to lead my country into another World Cup. I am thrilled to be back in action and do what I love and have dedicated my life to.

“The recent selection matches proved to be fruitful for me and the whole side as we got some match practice under competitive and challenging environment leading into the mega event. The aim is to reach the World Cup semi-finals and I believe this team has the potential to pull it off.”

Squad

Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

Pakistan’s fixtures at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

6 March – Pakistan v India at Bay Oval, Tauranga

8 March – Pakistan v Australia at Bay Oval, Tauranga

11 March – Pakistan v South Africa at Bay Oval, Tauranga

14 March – Pakistan v Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton

21 March – Pakistan v West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton

24 March – Pakistan v England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

26 March – Pakistan v New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch