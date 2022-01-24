Islamabad United players enter PSL bio-secure bubble

All players of Islamabad United have been tested negative and have joined the Pakistan Super League (PSL) bio-secure bubble, franchise confirmed on their official Twitter handle.

“Players who checked-in later will join the bubble once their 3-day isolation is complete, after their second negative test,” Islamabad United said in a tweet.

As per an official statement by Islamabad United, the franchise is now waiting for the squad to complete their mandatory isolation period.

“We have canceled our practice session today (January 24). Our first practice session will be tomorrow (January 25).”

The details regarding the practice session of the team will be shared tonight (Monday).

Islamabad United, the most valued franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and winner of seasons one and three, unveiled the much-anticipated kit for the seventh iteration of the league, which begins on January 27.

On its official Twitter account, Islamabad United shared a video of its new kit, which was created in partnership with renowned designer Imran Qureshi.

