Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas is looking forward to accomplishing the 100-wicket milestone in Test cricket. He is also hopeful of returning to the national squad against Australia for the home series later this year.

“I am hopeful of playing the home series against Australia. The target is to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket,” he said.

“Want to give such performances which will make the team win. Excited about a big team like Australia is finally touring Pakistan,” he said.

He further added that he has been indulging in training for the past month to prepare for the home series.

The 31-year-old is also hoping that Cricket Australia (CA) will send their full-strength squad for the Pakistan tour.

“Hopefully the Australian full-strength team will tour and play competitive cricket,” he said.

“There are good messages coming in from the Australian board, players, and the media, which is a good sign for the tour,” he added.

Furthermore, Abbas mentioned how difficult all Test-playing nations are to beat and stated that against a team like Australia, Pakistan will need to make the most of the home conditions.

“All the Test-playing teams are strong, we have to prepare accordingly. We’ll benefit from our home conditions in the series against Australia,’ he said.

Abbas then went on to talk about how Pakistan has wasted ten years of Test cricket due to not being able to play at home, and how the team has done admirably in away conditions despite not being able to play at home.