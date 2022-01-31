Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm

Mohammad Abbas looks forward to complete his 100 wickets in Test cricket

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm
abbas

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas is looking forward to accomplishing the 100-wicket milestone in Test cricket. He is also hopeful of returning to the national squad against Australia for the home series later this year.

“I am hopeful of playing the home series against Australia. The target is to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket,” he said.

“Want to give such performances which will make the team win. Excited about a big team like Australia is finally touring Pakistan,” he said.

He further added that he has been indulging in training for the past month to prepare for the home series.

The 31-year-old is also hoping that Cricket Australia (CA) will send their full-strength squad for the Pakistan tour.

“Hopefully the Australian full-strength team will tour and play competitive cricket,” he said.

“There are good messages coming in from the Australian board, players, and the media, which is a good sign for the tour,” he added.

Furthermore, Abbas mentioned how difficult all Test-playing nations are to beat and stated that against a team like Australia, Pakistan will need to make the most of the home conditions.

“All the Test-playing teams are strong, we have to prepare accordingly. We’ll benefit from our home conditions in the series against Australia,’ he said.

“Hopefully the Australian full-strength team will tour and have a competitive cricket,” he said.

Abbas then went on to talk about how Pakistan has wasted ten years of Test cricket due to not being able to play at home, and how the team has done admirably in away conditions despite not being able to play at home.

Read More

5 hours ago
Here are the reasons why Karachi kings fail to perform well

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings, have displayed poor...
5 hours ago
Rafael Nadal claims 21st Grand Slam title at Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic...
16 hours ago
Police make arrest after Man Utd's Greenwood accused of assault

LONDON, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) - Manchester police said they had arrested a...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes a heartfelt birthday greeting to husband Ben Cutting 

Erin Holland, who is a broadcaster in this year's Pakistan Super League...
16 hours ago
PCB: Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander applied for coaching role

As per sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received applications from...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans | QG VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PSL 7: In the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

31 seconds ago
ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in...
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports
7 mins ago
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified media reports that the Ministry of...
Rupee
8 mins ago
Rupee recovers five paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered five paisas against the dollar on Monday on...
japan vaccinaton
13 mins ago
Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

TOKYO - A mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo was reopened by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600