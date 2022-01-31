Mohammad Shami lauded Babar Azam for his recent achievements

Mohammad Shami, India's pacer, recently lauded Babar Azam for his recent achievements in an interview with India.com. He did say, though, that comparing Babar Azam to other batsmen such as Steve Smith or Virat Kohli is still unfair.

“No doubt Babar Azam is a great player,” said Mohammad Shami. “But to compare him with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Virat Kohli will be unfair on him. I would say let him play for that many years and then maybe we can judge.”

“At the moment, if he continues to play like that, then he would obviously end his career as one of the greats from Pakistan. Good luck Babar Azam, I would say,” he added.

Mohammad Shami also lauded Pakistan’s cricket squad for their recent achievements.

“Pakistan has been playing very good cricket of late and the emergence of three-four players have helped them a lot,” he said.

Babar Azam is currently the best batter in ODI and T20I cricket. He was just named ICC One-Day International Cricketer of the Year.

