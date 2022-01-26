Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 06:56 pm

PSL: 7: James Foster promoted to head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022

PSL 7: For the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, Peshawar Zalmi's management named James Foster as their head coach, replacing Darren Sammy, and Hashim Amla as batting coach.

James Foster

James Foster. © Twitter

Previous head coach Darren Sammy will be unavailable in the first matches owing to other commitments, according to a statement released by Zalmi.

For two years, James Foster served as an assistant coach for the squad. Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former Pakistan captain, is the honorary president of Zalmi.

According to sources, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi sent his warmest wishes to the team management.

From January 27 to February 27, the competition will take place. From January 27 to February 7, Karachi will host 15 matches, while Lahore will host matches from February 10 to February 27, including the four play-offs.

The PSL 7 opening ceremony will take place at the National Stadium Karachi on January 27. Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, two well-known singers, will perform live at the ceremony and sing the PSL 2022 anthem.

