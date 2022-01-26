PSL 7: Security plan for Karachi has been designed for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Sindh police issued a security plan for Karachi on Wednesday in conjunction with the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 matches, which will begin on January 27 (tomorrow) and go till February 7 at National Stadium Karachi.

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium for the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) AFP PHOTO / ASIF HASSAN

“Overall around 5,650 personnel of Karachi police will perform security duty during the PSL 7,” according to a notification.

At the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, related routes, practise grounds, parking areas, hotels, and other areas, around 1,700 Security Division personnel, including 1,200 SSU commandos, will perform security duties alongside Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch, District Police, and personnel from other law enforcement agencies.

During the PSL 2022 matches, 1,500 Traffic Police officers, 500 Special Branch officers, and 250 Rapid Response Force commandos will be on duty.

Snippers will be stationed at high-risk areas, and a specialised command and control bus will be stationed at the National Stadium to keep an eye on the law and order situation in the area.

Aerial surveillance will also be implemented to improve security for PSL 7.

In SS Headquarters, a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of highly trained and well-equipped commandos will stay on high alert.

Commuters would have access to all roadways excluding one track of Sar Shah Suleman Road.

A dedicated shuttle bus service will transfer spectators from parking lots to the stadium and from the stadium to parking lots.

Meanwhile, CNG cylinder cars will be prohibited from entering the stadium.

Spectators heading to National Stadium, where SSU commandos would be deployed for assistance, were given parking spots. Hakeem Said Ground on University Road near Baitul Mukarram Masjid and China Ground next to the National Coaching Centre were two of the parking spots (for VIPs only).

Furthermore, spectators are advised to carry their CNICs with them. The COVID-19 vaccine is compulsory for all spectators over the age of 12. People will be thrown out of the stadium if they break the COVID guidelines.

