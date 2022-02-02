Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:41 pm

Australia’s tour of Pakistan is likely to be rescheduled

Australia’s tour to Pakistan is expected to be rescheduled, according to reports. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been requested by Cricket Australia (CA) to begin the tour in Rawalpindi rather than Karachi.

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan vs Australia. © Indian Express

The first Test match of the tour will be held in Karachi, while the second will be held in Rawalpindi, according to the initial schedule. Lahore will host the third and final Test match in the series.

According to sources, conversations between the two parties have taken place, and a definite schedule will be announced in the coming days.

CA had previously demanded that the PCB hold all three matches at the same location. The PCB refused the idea, claiming that three matches in nineteen days at one venue would be impossible.

They confirmed that the programme will continue on its planned schedule. However, the PCB is likely to accept CA’s most recent plea.

Next month, Australia will visit Pakistan for a three-match Test series, three One-Day Internationals, and a one-off T20I.

The tour will begin on March 3 with the opening Test match. The Test series will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC), while the ODI series will be part of the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which is run by the International Cricket Council.

This will be the first time Australia has visited the country since 1998. On that occasion, the two teams played a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with Australia winning both.

