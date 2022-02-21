Babar Azam opens about King’s poor performance

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam has opened about the poor display of performance during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Kings are the first team to lose consecutive eight matches in a single season. They only managed to win against Lahore Qalandars, but lost their tenth match to Quetta Gladiators.

In a tweet, the 27-year-old stated that after a dismal season, the Kings must learn and improve. He believes the 2020 winners will return stronger in the HBL PSL 8.

He also expressed gratitude to the Kings’ supporters for their unwavering support.

“We did not hold up our end. Lots to reflect, learn and improve from this entire experience of #PSL7. In sha Allah, we will come back stronger. Also, quite grateful to all the fans for their immense support and belief,” he tweeted.

It must be noted that it was Babar’s first season as captain. He replaced Imad Wasim, who led Kings from 2018 to 2021.