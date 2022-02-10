Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm
Cummins, Smith, Warner to miss first phase of IPL

australia

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The team will arrive by the end of this month to play three Tests, three ODIs, and only T20I.

Cricket Australia (CA) recently revealed their full-strength squad for the Test series against Pakistan. Among the players, skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner are also scheduled to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, they will not be able to take part in the first phase of the tournament as they will be performing their duties to represent Australia against Pakistan.

CA has allowed the players to join their respective franchises for IPL from April 6.

George Bailey, the chief selector of Cricket Australia, said that CA “would not release its players when Australia is playing”.

Smith was to represent Delhi Capitals, while Cummins was set to represent Kolkata Knight Riders. Warner is yet to be picked after Sunrisers Hyderabad decided not to retain him.

On the other hand, three South African pacers – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen – will also not be able to play the first phase of the tournament as they will be representing their country for home series against Bangladesh next month. The tour will conclude on April 11.

IPL will commence from March 27 and will end at the end of May.

