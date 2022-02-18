Here is how fans reacted to Shadab Khan’s absence

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan was not available for the last night’s clash with Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Asif Ali was given the charge in place of Shadab, but the fans are missing “Shady” as the Zalmi set up a massive target of 207. The United lost the match by 10 runs.

However, fans believed that the outcome might have been different if Shadab would have been in the playing XI.

The United made five changes to the playing XI including Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, and Marchant de Langa.

We want Shadab Khan back in the team as soon as possible,without shadab match seems boring.#GetWellSoonShaddy#PZvsIU @76Shadabkhan — Zary (@Bornconfused129) February 17, 2022

Islu fans to Shadab Khan #IUvsPZ pic.twitter.com/qTSexb1KCC — Lahore Qalandar stan account (@laanat_e_corona) February 17, 2022

Islamabad united is incomplete without shadab khan😢 #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/Qg4VaysUQU — Rabina khan (@Rabinakhan78) February 17, 2022

