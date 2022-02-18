Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 11:44 am
Here is how fans reacted to Shadab Khan’s absence

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan was not available for the last night’s clash with Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Asif Ali was given the charge in place of Shadab, but the fans are missing “Shady” as the Zalmi set up a massive target of 207. The United lost the match by 10 runs.

However, fans believed that the outcome might have been different if Shadab would have been in the playing XI.

The United made five changes to the playing XI including Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, and Marchant de Langa.

 

