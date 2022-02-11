Mohammad Hasnain opens up about getting banned from international cricket

Mohammad Hasnain, a Pakistan fast bowler, says he wasn't expecting to be banned from bowling in international cricket.

When Hasnain was tested at the International Cricket Council (ICC) recognised lab at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), his actions were deemed to be illegal.

For the good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer, and bouncer, his elbow extension surpassed the allowed 15-degree limit.

“I didn’t expect this,” he said in a video released by Quetta Gladiators.

“I returned to Pakistan and gave my bowling action test, in the middle of PSL I was banned from bowling. This time is quite difficult for me,” he added.

He also recalls being told shortly before the start of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) that he would be unable to participate owing to his illegal bowling action.

“I was tying my laces and someone told Sarfaraz Ahmed that Hasnain can’t play. I felt sad as I could have played one more match and made my team win.”

Umar Rasheed, the bowling coach of the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), has been assigned to Hasnain’s action.

“I am leaving my team in the middle of PSL but I will soon come back by correcting my weaknesses. You will see a different Hasnain soon.”

