NZC calls of T20I series against Australia

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called oof the T20I series against Australia scheduled to begin next month. The board added that the decision was taken due to strict Covid-19 border controls.

NZC chief David White said a government decision to push back plans to open the border forced the cancellation of the three-match series, slated to take place in Napier on March 17, 18 and 20.

“At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria,” White said.

“However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.”

New Zealand has some of the strictest border regulations in the world, including a 10-day hotel quarantine for all foreign visitors.

Between late February and October, it expects to gradually transition to self-isolation for vaccinated entrants, but the shift will not be implemented in time for Australia’s players to avoid hotel quarantine.