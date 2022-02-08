Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:24 am
PAK VS AUS: ‘going away to Pakistan is pretty special,’ says Usman Khawaja

PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja, Australia's left-handed batter, has expressed excitement about the upcoming visit to Pakistan, which will be his first in 24 years. In 1998, a team led by Mark Taylor visited Pakistan.

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. © 60 Minutes Australia YouTube

Khawaja, who struck centuries in both innings of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, recently stated that every game of cricket is significant, but the Pakistan visit is special. Khawaja stated that he was born in Pakistan and that the country hasn’t had cricket for a long time.

“Any tour for Australia is great, but going away to Pakistan is pretty special because I was born there, but also because they haven’t had cricket for so long”, Pakistan-born Australia batter said.

It’s worth noting that Usman Khawaja will be playing for Australia in the much-anticipated series against Pakistan.

The full-fledged series will begin on March 4, with the first Test taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

At Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, the number one Test team will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and one T20 International match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

