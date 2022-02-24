PCB announces revised Test squad against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the revised squad for the home Test series against Australia scheduled to begin next month.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the squad amid a foot injury. He will not be replaced by any player, the board stated.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed have been added to the reserve squad and will only be included in the squad if there is any injury.

Mohammad Haris has also been called to the reserve squad. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah are also to participate in the Pakistan Cup scheduled to begin from March 2. If needed, they will be called back to the squad.

Players who are a part of the squad and also those not included in HBL PSL 7, will travel to Islamabad tonight. After completing their three-day quarantine, they will begin their training session on Feb 27.

Players who are a part of the squad and currently taking part in PSL will travel to Islamabad on Feb 28 where they will enter the bio bubble along with other players and will join the training session on March 1.

15-player squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

Test schedule:

4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore