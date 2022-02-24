Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:55 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PCB announces revised Test squad against Australia

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:55 pm
pcb

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the revised squad for the home Test series against Australia scheduled to begin next month.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the squad amid a foot injury. He will not be replaced by any player, the board stated.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed have been added to the reserve squad and will only be included in the squad if there is any injury.

Mohammad Haris has also been called to the reserve squad. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah are also to participate in the Pakistan Cup scheduled to begin from March 2. If needed, they will be called back to the squad.

Players who are a part of the squad and also those not included in HBL PSL 7, will travel to Islamabad tonight. After completing their three-day quarantine, they will begin their training session on Feb 27.

Players who are a part of the squad and currently taking part in PSL will travel to Islamabad on Feb 28 where they will enter the bio bubble along with other players and will join the training session on March 1.

15-player squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

 

Test schedule:

4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi
21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

Read More

13 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 28-run against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Multan Sultans won by 28 runs against Lahore Qalandars...
17 hours ago
PAK vs AUS: Rashid Latif in support of Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has spoken out in support of Babar...
17 hours ago
Australia's interim head coach Andrew McDonald ready for Pakistan tour

Andrew McDonald, Australia's interim head coach, is optimistic about his team's preparations...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Alex Hales back in Islamabad United

PSL 7: The franchise stated that opening hitter Alex Hales has returned...
17 hours ago
Fawad Alam expresses his desire to play ODI for Pakistan

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, Pakistan's middle-order batsman, has expressed his desire to play ODI...
18 hours ago
Spanish skater test positive for doping during Beijing 2022

MADRID, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero, who was...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

hong kong
3 mins ago
Virus-hit Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow in China medics

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's government invoked emergency powers on Thursday to allow...
omicron
19 mins ago
Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S.

NEW DELHI - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has accounted for more...
western australia
26 mins ago
Western Australia braces for COVID-19 surge ahead of border reopening

SYDNEY - As active cases in the state of Western Australia (WA)...
australia
27 mins ago
Australia announces ‘second phase’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine

SYDNEY - Australia hit Russia with a "second phase" of sanctions on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600