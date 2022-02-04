Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:00 pm
PM Imran Khan joins world leaders at Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

BEIJING: On Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan joined world leaders at Beijing's National Stadium to celebrate the start of the spectacular Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

PM Imran Khan

The location of the Olympics, often known as the Bird’s Nest stadium, featured an ice-cold blue laser show as President Xi Jinping inaugurated the worldwide sporting event.

PM Imran Khan, who arrived in Beijing on Thursday, joined Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Planning Minister Asad Umar at the colourful event.

Approximately 3,000 athletes from 91 countries are expected to compete in 109 medal events, according to media sources.

Muhammad Karim, who will represent Pakistan in Alpine Skiing, was among the sportsmen that marched at the opening ceremony.

PM Imran Khan and his group stood up from their seats to join the crowd in applauding the Pakistani team as they marched across the stadium waving the national flag.

The games will begin on February 4 and last until February 20.

The participants entered the stadium through a stunning entryway that has been termed “China’s Gate” and “China’s Window.”

The ‘Gate of China’ represents China’s opening its doors to the world to welcome the Olympic Winter Games.

