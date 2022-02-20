Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 12:27 am
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi | LQ vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

LQ vs PZ: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 30th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

LQ vs PZ

LQ vs PZ: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 30th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars are in second place on the points table and have just defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, had a strong outing after defeating the same team by ten runs a few days ago.

Both franchises will be seeking to finalise their lineups before the crucial play-offs begin on February 23. Both teams are loaded with power hitters, so expect another high-scoring matchup.

Match Details

30th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 21st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Player of both teams

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik

Probable Playing XIs for LQ vs PZ

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Muhammad Umar, Salman Irshad.

PSL 2022 Match 30: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions

Lahore Qalandars are expected to win the toss and match.

