PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi | LQ vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

LQ vs PZ: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 30th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars are in second place on the points table and have just defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, had a strong outing after defeating the same team by ten runs a few days ago.

Both franchises will be seeking to finalise their lineups before the crucial play-offs begin on February 23. Both teams are loaded with power hitters, so expect another high-scoring matchup.