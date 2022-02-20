Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:17 pm
PSL 7: ‘I get a lot of motivation from Rizwan bhai,’ says Naseem Shah

PSL 7: Naseem Shah, a fast bowler, has credited Mohammad Rizwan with radically changing his game, claiming that he used to say Rizwan couldn't clear the ropes.

Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah. © Sports Central YouTube

In an interview, Naseem stated that if a player puts in a lot of effort, he can play any format.

“I learn from every match. In two years you change a lot, people who watch cricket can tell you,” he said. “I get a lot of motivation from Rizwan bhai, two years back even when I used to watch cricket, I said he cannot hit sixes but now you have to bowl with a lot of focus since he can hit you anywhere.

“He has completely changed his cricket, in T20s he is a completely different player. What is the reason behind this? It is all hard work.

“In my opinion, if a player works hard on his game, he can play any format. In two years time you can be a different player.”

When asked which fast bowler he prefers to bowl alongside in a pair, Naseem chose Shaheen Shah Afridi, a fellow paceman.

“I have mentioned this before, I have played a lot with Shaheen. In nets we used to bowl together. When I was starting in Test cricket, both of us were in the bowling attack. He is very aggressive and full of energy. If your bowling partner is energetic, you get a lot of push from that.”

When Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans recently, the fast bowler had a spat with Khushdil Shah.

Khushdil Shah was hit on the head by Naseem, which enraged the batter, and the two had a violent exchange.

“I heard someone bowled a lot of bouncers at him [Khushdil] in the nets, he was furious at that time. I didn’t say anything to him but it is a part of the game,” he said,

“Rizwan bhai told me that he received a lot of bouncers which is why he was angry.”

