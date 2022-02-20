PSL 7: ‘I get a lot of motivation from Rizwan bhai,’ says Naseem Shah
PSL 7: Naseem Shah, a fast bowler, has credited Mohammad Rizwan with radically changing his game, claiming that he used to say Rizwan couldn't clear the ropes.
PSL 7: Naseem Shah, a fast bowler, has credited Mohammad Rizwan with radically changing his game, claiming that he used to say Rizwan couldn’t clear the ropes.
In an interview, Naseem stated that if a player puts in a lot of effort, he can play any format.
“I learn from every match. In two years you change a lot, people who watch cricket can tell you,” he said. “I get a lot of motivation from Rizwan bhai, two years back even when I used to watch cricket, I said he cannot hit sixes but now you have to bowl with a lot of focus since he can hit you anywhere.
“He has completely changed his cricket, in T20s he is a completely different player. What is the reason behind this? It is all hard work.
“In my opinion, if a player works hard on his game, he can play any format. In two years time you can be a different player.”
When asked which fast bowler he prefers to bowl alongside in a pair, Naseem chose Shaheen Shah Afridi, a fellow paceman.
“I have mentioned this before, I have played a lot with Shaheen. In nets we used to bowl together. When I was starting in Test cricket, both of us were in the bowling attack. He is very aggressive and full of energy. If your bowling partner is energetic, you get a lot of push from that.”
When Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans recently, the fast bowler had a spat with Khushdil Shah.
Khushdil Shah was hit on the head by Naseem, which enraged the batter, and the two had a violent exchange.
“I heard someone bowled a lot of bouncers at him [Khushdil] in the nets, he was furious at that time. I didn’t say anything to him but it is a part of the game,” he said,
“Rizwan bhai told me that he received a lot of bouncers which is why he was angry.”
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news