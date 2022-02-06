Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Islamabad United opts to bat against Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 16 games so far, with Karachi Kings winning six and Islamabad United winning ten.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. This will be Islamabad United’s fourth match.

They defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the third match. After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs, losing four wickets.

Colin Munro had 72 runs, Azam Khan had 65, and Paul Stirling had 58. The Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark and were all out for a total of 186 runs.

While batting beautifully, Ahsan Ali scored 50 and Mohammad Nawaz scored 47 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, takes 5 wickets while bowling superbly.

Islamabad United is in second place with four points after winning two matches and losing one.

Karachi Kings have played four games so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated them by 9 runs in their last match. After losing the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 173 runs while batting first.

While batting well, Shoaib Malik scored 52 runs while Hazratullah Zazai scored 41 runs. Karachi Kings lose three wickets to Umaid Asif.

While chasing a 174-run target, Karachi Kings scored 164 runs and lost 6 wickets. Babar Azam, the captain, scored 90 runs without being dismissed. Mohammad Umar has three wickets to his name.

Match Details

14th Match: Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 6th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for KK VS IU

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

For live PSL 2022 score – Click Here

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

10 hours ago
Low attendance in NSK: What is keeping fans away from stadium?

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway in...
10 hours ago
Sporting world pays homage as Brady ends ‘thrilling ride’

The National Football League (NFL) legend Tom Brady bid goodbye as the...
10 hours ago
Winter Olympics giant Norway fears poignant backlash

Norway's cross-country ski squad has been winning a huge haul of medals...
10 hours ago
Tough road ahead for Hasnain, Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Hasnain is one of Pakistan’s brightest talents in the bowling department...
10 hours ago
Clash of the titans: Salah, Mane to faceoff in AFCON 2022 final

Africa Cup of Nations’ favorites Egypt will take on Senegal in the...
10 hours ago
Week 1: Sultans, Qalandars in grove, while Kings, Gladiators struggle

It has just been a week (from Thursday to Thursday) since the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Lata Mangeshkar
8 mins ago
PM Imran Khan pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed...
Jason Roy
9 mins ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy joins Quetta Gladiators ahead of their match against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: As Quetta Gladiators want to stay in contention for the...
13 mins ago
5 soldiers embrace martyrdom as terrorists across Afghan border open fire

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday reported that five soldiers of Pakistan...
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style
28 mins ago
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style

Syra Yousuf is one of the most prominent faces who has taken...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600