PSL 7: Jason Roy fined for violating PSL Code of Conduct

PSL 7: Jason Roy, a batter for the Quetta Gladiators, has been fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 violation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during Sunday's encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PSL 7: Jason Roy, a batter for the Quetta Gladiators, has been fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 violation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during Sunday’s encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Roy was found to be in violation of Article 2.21 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which says “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” following his reaction after he was adjudged caught behind by Umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Roy admitted the offence and accepted the penalty imposed by the match referee, Roshan Mahanama, without a formal hearing. On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough, third umpire Rashid Riaz, and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob all made accusations.

Level 1 breaches result in a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or a fine of up to 25% of the appropriate match fee for all first-time offences.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com