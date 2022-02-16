PSL 7: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings | MS vs KK | Toss Update

PSL 7: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan sultans.

Match Details

23rd Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir

Playing XIs for MS vs KK