PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets against Islamabad United | MS vs IU

MS vs IU: Multan Sultans won by six wickets against Islamabad United in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

MS vs IU: Multan Sultans won by six wickets against Islamabad United in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

United set a 106-run target for Multan when captain Asif Ali chose to bat first after winning the toss. Islamabad United needed to win the game to have a good chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Quetta’s 23-run victory over Karachi Kings had tilted the odds in United’s favour. The Asif Ali-led side needed to keep Sultans from reaching the mark in less than 3.5 overs, which they did.

Because the pitch was difficult to bat on, the Sultans needed one man to stay till the conclusion. Mohammad Rizwan, the skipper, stayed in the boat to finish the chase.

In the third over, Sultans lost Shan Masood (4) and Amir Azmat (4) in the span of four balls. In the fifth over, Kushdil Shah was also dismissed for two runs.

Tim David also went to the pavilion in the eighth over, putting Sultans at 43/4. Rizwan, on the other hand, teamed up with David Willey to get Sultans over the line in the 18th over.

Rizwan finished the innings with a six and remained unbeaten on 51, while Willey added 28 runs to his total.

Liam Dawson took three wickets for Islamabad, while Zahid Mahmood took one.

Multan Sultans had earlier restricted Islamabad United to 105 runs for the loss of seven wickets thanks to a masterclass from their bowlers.

United got off to a rocky start, losing Mohammad Huraira and Dawson during the powerplay. Asif Afridi bowled Huraira in the third over, while Willey dismissed Dawson in the sixth.

United had produced 41 runs and lost two wickets towards the end of the powerplay.

The Sultans continued to put pressure on the United bats, and they were 49/3 at the halfway point of the innings.

The Sultans bowlers then dismissed Azam Khan, Asif Ali, and Danish Aziz in the following five overs, severely deflating United’s innings. United reached 70/6 in the 15th over as all three batters were bowled in single figures.

Islamabad had hoped to be bowled for under 100 runs, but Muhammad Musa’s important 26 runs allowed them reach 105 for 7 wickets.

Imran Tahir and Asif Afridi each took two wickets for the Sultans. In addition, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Tim David each took one wicket.

Match Details

29th Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 20th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for MS vs IU