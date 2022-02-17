Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7 Points table After Peshawar Vs Islamabad | Match 24

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:29 pm
PSL Points Table 2022

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have sets a massive 207-run target to Islamabad United in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition,

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Liam Livingstone, Usman Qadir, Yasir Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.

PSL 7 Points table

Check the updated PSL 7 Points table after Peshawar Vs Islamabad.

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans871014+0.642
Lahore Qalanders752010+0.785
Peshawar Zalmi954010-0.381
Islamabad United84408+0.536
Quetta Gladiators83506-0.285
Karachi Kings80800-1.120

PSL 7 Points Table 202 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

Read More

6 hours ago
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU VS PZ Live Match 24th | Ball by Ball updates

Islamabad vs Peshawar Live: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
7 hours ago
Lachlan Henderson appointed as Cricket Australia's new chairman

Dr. Lachlan Henderson has been appointed as Cricket Australia (CA)’s new chairman....
9 hours ago
HBL PSL 7 playoffs, final tickets now available online

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition is now reaching its climax...
9 hours ago
PGA players considering team-event series: reports

Members of the US PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council are considering the...
9 hours ago
Tim David likely to be picked for Pakistan tour

Tim David is likely to make his way to the Australian white-ball...
10 hours ago
Wasim Akram opens up about his talk with Babar

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter after a video...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

France announces Mali withdrawal after decade-long jihadist fight
9 mins ago
France announces Mali withdrawal after decade-long jihadist fight

PARIS, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - France announced Thursday that it was withdrawing...
UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions
14 mins ago
UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions

LONDON, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - The UK government on Thursday warned the...
Stranger Things Season 4
16 mins ago
Stranger Things Season 4: New Poster Teases “Beginning of the End”; Release Date Revealed

Stranger Things season 4 posters have been unveiled, illustrating some of the...
Gaza bookshop destroyed in Israeli air strike reopens
18 mins ago
Gaza bookshop destroyed in Israeli air strike reopens

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - A renowned bookshop in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600