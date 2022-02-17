PSL 7 Points table After Peshawar Vs Islamabad | Match 24

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have sets a massive 207-run target to Islamabad United in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition,

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Liam Livingstone, Usman Qadir, Yasir Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.

PSL 7 Points table

Check the updated PSL 7 Points table after Peshawar Vs Islamabad.

Team M W L NRR PT NRR Multan Sultans 8 7 1 0 14 +0.642 Lahore Qalanders 7 5 2 0 10 +0.785 Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 4 0 10 -0.381 Islamabad United 8 4 4 0 8 +0.536 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 0 6 -0.285 Karachi Kings 8 0 8 0 0 -1.120

PSL 7 Points Table 202 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages: