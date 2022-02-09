Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

Lahore School

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, the Punjab government has shortened school and college hours in Lahore.

All public and private schools and institutions around Gaddafi Stadium and along its route will close at 1 p.m., according to details. Following the final, normal timings will be restored.

The decision was made to help the students since the City Traffic Police (CTP) of Lahore has created a detailed traffic plan to ensure that PSL teams can get to and from the stadium smoothly.

Diversions will be in place around the stadium until the end of the event. During the movement, Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, and Gulberg Main Boulevard will be closed for 6 to 13 minutes, while Ichhra Bridge to Kalma Bridge and Davis Chowk to Cantt Gate will be closed.

The PSL’s Lahore leg kicks off tomorrow, with the reigning champions Multan Sultans facing Peshawar Zalmi, the PSL 2017 winners and three-time finalists.

PSL 2022’s Karachi leg ended on February 7th. Multan Sultans are unbeaten and presently sit atop the PSL points table after winning all five of their matches.

