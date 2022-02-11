Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:27 pm
PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi open up about Zaman Khan’s last over against Islamabad United

PSL 7: Shaheen Shah Afridi, captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has revealed the approach he and pacer Zaman Khan discussed for the final over against Islamabad United at the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan

Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan. © cricwick

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has revealed the approach he and pacer Zaman Khan discussed for the final over against Islamabad United at the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

With Asif Ali and Azam Khan at the crease, the 20-year-old bowler from Kashmir wowed everyone with his immaculate line and length in the penultimate over.

In an interview, Shaheen said, “Zaman is the future of Pakistan, he is a good bowler, He proved that by taking man of the match awards in consecutive matches.”

When asked about his talk with the bowler, Shaheen said he advised him to enjoy the moment and not worry about the outcome.

“At that stage, the game was not in favor of us,” he said. “I told him just try to bowl the same way he was bowling in previous matches and enjoy the cricket. I asked him not to worry about the result as no one will say anything to him and he delivered.”

Lahore’s next encounter is against Multan Sultans, who have won all six of their matches of the PSL 2022.

Shaheen, speaking about the key match, said he is determined to play good cricket in front of his home crowd.

“We played good cricket in the last five games in Karachi, but two results were not in favour of us,” he said. “We have good batting and bowling attack as a captain I believe toss doesn’t matter.

“I’m hopeful that we provide the good result by giving our best in front of the home crowd,” he added.

