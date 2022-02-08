Shahid Afridi praises Gladiators batter Jason Roy for his spectacular inning

Jason Roy led the Quetta Gladiators to a 7-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars on Monday at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Roy played a destructive innings where he scored 116 runs of just 57 balls in which he smashed 19 boundaries – including 11 fours and 8 sixes.

The Gladiators batter not only trended on social media but he was also praised by fans, former players and cricket gurus.

“I have seen some amazing innings in the PSL in these seven seasons but nothing compares to what @JasonRoy20 delivered for us today!” veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter.

He termed Roy’s knock a “one truly outstanding innings.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the winning captain, praised Jason Roy’s amazing performance and stated that the Lahore-leg matches will be crucial for all teams.

Roy was declared man of the match for his spectacular innings.

