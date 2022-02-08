Shoaib Akhtar joins TikTok, shares a thoughtful message

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has joined the most popular video sharing platform TikTok with a message for the followers and society.

Akhtar officially announced his creation of account on Twitter.

“Finally, i am on your favorite platform #TikTok . Cricket & so much more, but with responsibility. Watch my first video & follow me!,” Akhtar wrote with a link attached to the tweet.

In the video shared on his TikTok account, he can be seen sitting on a heavy bike with a helmet in his hands.

“Like you need to wear a helmet before riding a motorcycle and face my bowling, you also need to slow down, (and) think before uploading anything on the internet [to see] if it is causing any harm to anyone or hurting anyone’s emotions,” Akhtar said in the video.

He warned internet users to always be cautious while uploading anything to the internet and to look after themselves. The ex-cricketer wears the helmet, starts the motorcycle, and rides away at the end of the film.

Shoaib Akhtar’s TikTok account drew over 41,800 followers so far since its launch. He, on the other hand, hasn’t followed anyone back.

