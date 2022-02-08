Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:55 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Umar Rasheed appointed bowling consultant for Mohammad Hasnain

Umar Rasheed, the bowling coach of the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore, has been hired as a consultant to help Mohammad Hasnain rectify his bowling action.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:55 pm
Umar Rasheed

Umar Rasheed. © PCB Twitter

Umar Rasheed, the bowling coach of the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore, has been hired as a consultant to help Mohammad Hasnain rectify his bowling action.

According to reports, Hasnain will work alongside Rasheed at NHPC.

After biomechanical testing revealed that Hasnain’s action was illegal, he was barred from bowling at the international level.

Last month, Hasnain, 21, was reported for a suspicious action while playing for the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 game.

Cricket Australia (CA) had validated the report, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a press release, the PCB said the assessment on Hasnain “stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits”.

An illegal bowling action, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
PAK VS AUS: Allan Border, Wasim Akram, and Michael Atherton talk about Australia's tour to Pakistan

PAK VS AUS: Three veterans of cricket from three different continents –...
2 hours ago
PAK VS AUS: PCB Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain media talk

PAK VS AUS: On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) named an 18-member test...
4 hours ago
Bangladesh sports veterans hail Beijing Olympics opening

DHAKA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Sports veterans in Bangladesh have hailed the...
4 hours ago
ISU rejects protests over short-track speed skating rulings at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The International Skating Union (ISU) on Monday...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: PCB is grateful to people of Karachi for making PSL 2022 successful

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked Karachi cricket fans, district administration...
5 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 8 February, How to Redeem Codes Daily

Garena free fire redeem codes 8th February: Best ways to redeem free...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

OnePlus 7T
14 seconds ago
OnePlus 7T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The OnePlus 7T pricing in Pakistan is officially Rs. 79,999. On September...
UN, Western envoys urge Tunisia to restore judicial watchdog
11 mins ago
UN, Western envoys urge Tunisia to restore judicial watchdog

TUNIS, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Tunisian President Kais Saied faced growing pressure...
Oppo A5 2020
13 mins ago
Oppo a5 2020 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is...
Kate and William considered perfict pair for leading modern monarchy
23 mins ago
British Royals Prince William and Kate to visit Jamaica

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate are scheduled to visit...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600