20th Feb, 2022. 07:47 pm
Watch: ‘Faulkner’s foolish behaviour should get its due treatment,’ says Shoaib Akhtar

PSL 7: Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar slammed Australia's all-rounder James Faulkner, who was playing for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, for his "foolish" behaviour.

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar. © Shoaib Akhtar YouTube

Despite the fact that the PCB indicated in a press statement that they spared no effort to satisfy Faulkner’s issues, he evidently was resolute about quitting the event and expressed no inclination to remedy the money issue.

Despite his dismissal from the Big Bash League due to disciplinary issues, Akhtar reminded Faulkner that the Gladiators had welcomed him and he had broken his contract.

“Quetta Gladiators made you a part of its family despite your expulsion from [the Australian Big Bash League’s] Hobart Hurricanes but you ruined all of it by misbehaving.”

Akhtar asked the PCB to resolve the dispute peacefully so that the approaching Australia tour of Pakistan after a two-decade gap is not disrupted.

“It is of immense importance for me that the Australian tour of Pakistan doesn’t face any controversy or tension due to this petty issue,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Akhtar said there is “no one is bigger than the game.”

“Faulkner’s foolish behaviour should get its due treatment. At the same time, @therealpcb & @cricketaustralia should ensure that a good relationship continues between the two boards. Nobody is bigger than the game,” he wrote in a tweet.

Have a look

