WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 results, recap: Brock Lesnar wins title

There was one thing Brock Lesnar had never done in his illustrious career: wrestle in the Elimination Chamber. Lesnar addressed this on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, after which he was crowned WWE champion.

Lesnar competed in the Chamber alongside AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley, who came in as champion after defeating Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January. After Rollins powerbombed Theory into Lashley’s cell wall, sending him crashing into the metal framing, Lashley was removed from the contest due to “concussion precautions.”

With Lashley out of the way, no one could stop Lesnar once he fled the constraints of his pod, and Lesnar easily defeated all other men in the contest to become a world champion for the tenth time in his career. After Reigns defended his universal championship by defeating Goldberg earlier in the evening, Lesnar’s match with Roman Reigns will now be a title vs. title match.

WWE Elimination Chamber was broadcast live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday afternoon. CBS Sports was there for you the entire time, offering updates and highlights as the action unfolded in the live blog below.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz: Mysterio got off to a fast start before Miz tried to take a powder outside the ring. After some dithering, Dominik Mysterio grabbed The Miz and rolled him back into the ring. After Miz took control of the match, he attacked Dominik outside the ring, prompting Dominik to deliver a shot to Miz’s face and fall into a roll-up by Rey for a near fall. Momentum swings and reversals continued down the stretch until Mysterio delivered a 619, causing Miz to fall out of the ring once more, this time with a chair in hand.Dominik took the chair from Miz when the referee was preoccupied, and Miz pretended as if Dominik had hit him with the chair. After the referee kicked Dominik out of the ring, Miz attempted a Skull-Crushing Finale on Rey, only for Rey to roll him up for the pin. The Mysterios continued to beat down The Miz after the contest. The fans are primed for some good old-fashioned face over heel action in this kickoff bout. The Miz is defeated by Rey Mysterio via pinfall. A+ for effort

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg: Despite Goldberg displaying some power early on, Reigns pulled him to the outside and bounced him off the announce table many times. Goldberg instantly reversed the situation by tossing Reigns into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring, Reigns attempted to turn the tables, but Goldberg countered with a spear.Goldberg was looking for the jackhammer to complete it when he was hit by a counter urinage for a two count. Reigns delivered a Superman punch and prepared for a spear, only to be met with another spear from Goldberg. The challenger failed to hit the follow-up jackhammer once more, instead becoming trapped in a guillotine choke. Goldberg attempted to slam his way out of the hold but was strangled out, causing the referee to call the match off. Given Goldberg’s limitations in the ring, this match was expected to be brief. There was nothing nice about the game, but it avoided disaster, which was obviously a possibility going into it. Roman Reigns (c) retains the title after defeating Goldberg. A+ for effort

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Rhea in the Elimination Chamber Nikki vs. Ripley Alexa Bliss vs. A.S.H. : The first two women in the match were Nikki and Morgan. Doudrop entered the contest and quickly took the fight to Nikki, bashing her against the chain link before shifting her attention to Morgan after a fairly standard start to the match, with both ladies getting pushed into the fence and pods about the ring. Ripley was the next woman to be liberated from her pod, and she immediately began following Nikki. In the first important moment of the match, Nikki attempted to escape by climbing the Chamber, but was grabbed by Ripley, who threw her tumbling into Doudrop and Morgan. Ripley eliminated Nikki seconds later after punching her.

Bliss, whose pod contained a swing, was the second woman to enter the contest, with Belair having sealed her spot as the final woman to enter the match on Monday’s Raw. Morgan defeated Doudrop with a sunset flip bomb from the turnbuckles, resulting in a four-woman match when Belair entered the ring. Belair quickly went to work on Bliss and Morgan with flashy offensive before confronting Ripley. They decided to align briefly and hit tandem delayed vertical suplexes. The alliance was shortly shattered when Ripley slapped Belair and the two began to fight. In the following confusion, Bliss managed to eliminate Morgan by hitting her with Twisted Bliss.

Belair then blasted Ripley with the K.O.D. for another another elimination. That left Bliss and Belair to compete for a shot at the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania. Belair missed a 450 splash but countered a Bliss DDT with a front handspring before the women traded near falls until Belair hit the K.O.D. to win. This was a fast-paced Chamber fight with no lulls in the action, and no one dropped the ball on their part. Most importantly, every lady in the match appeared to be in good shape. Bianca Belair triumphs in the women’s Elimination Chamber. A is for excellent.

For a long time, Flair and Deville focused on Rousey’s arm. After their side regained momentum thanks to a hot tag to Naomi, Rousey re-entered the fight and hit Piper’s Pit on Deville before locking her in an armbar for the win. Flair had the opportunity to break the hold, but instead let Rousey apply it. The match was fairly clumsy, which was exacerbated by Rousey having to work with only her left arm for the whole of the match. While Rousey can be a great performance when she’s “on,” she’s not a skilled enough wrestler to be a one-armed wrestler. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville are defeated by Ronda Rousey and Naomi by submission. B- grade

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere): Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere): Happy Corbin assisted Moss in jumping McIntyre to begin the match, which was fully legal under the rules. McIntyre was able to battle back and take the upper hand on Moss, but every time he gained momentum, Corbin would intervene. McIntyre hit a reverse Alabama slam in the middle of the bout, sending Moss flying into the top of his head, nearly causing a catastrophic damage. Moss, on the other hand, was able to continue. McIntyre would then hit a superplex before snatching his sword and using it to keep Corbin at away before pinning Moss with a Claymore.

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders: SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Usos launched an attack before to the game, attacking during the Raiders’ entrance. The Usos finished the onslaught with a tandem suplex on Ivar, dropping him on Erik. The Raiders were then ruled unfit for the match, which was never played. The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders game did not take place.