Pak vs Aus: David Warner flaunts his dance moves to the world

The cameras caught a glimpse of Australian star David Warner flaunting his skills to the fans during the second day of the Pakistan-Australia Test series in Rawalpindi.

Warner could be seen dancing on the ground in front of the audience as they shouted for him in the video.

In the first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan has declared its first innings. Warner, who will begin the innings for Australia, is still at the crease and has yet to score.

Check out the video here!

Due to poor lighting, the game was called off for the day. He will bat again tomorrow. On Instagram, the Australian is known for showing off his dance talents with his family.

Check out more of his dance moves below.

