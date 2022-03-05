Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 06:04 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pak vs Aus: David Warner flaunts his dance moves to the world

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 06:04 pm
David Warner

shows his dance moves to Rawalpindi crowd

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The cameras caught a glimpse of Australian star David Warner flaunting his skills to the fans during the second day of the Pakistan-Australia Test series in Rawalpindi.

Warner could be seen dancing on the ground in front of the audience as they shouted for him in the video.

In the first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan has declared its first innings. Warner, who will begin the innings for Australia, is still at the crease and has yet to score.

Check out the video here!

Due to poor lighting, the game was called off for the day. He will bat again tomorrow. On Instagram, the Australian is known for showing off his dance talents with his family.

Check out more of his dance moves below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Read More

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, on Shane Warne's death: 'Legends live on'

Shane Warne, an Australian cricketer, died on Friday at the age of...
21 hours ago
Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates - Condolences pour in for legendary cricketer

Shane Warne dead: Shane Warne, the best leg-spinner of all time and...
21 hours ago
What Did Shane Warne said about Ukraine War days before his death

Shane Warne slammed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in tweets days before his...
21 hours ago
Watch: Shane Warne's top three international cricket moments

KARACHI: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack...
21 hours ago
Shane Warne, the legendary Australian cricketer, life and career in pictures

Shane Warne, one of the greatest bowlers of all time who revitalised...
21 hours ago
'End of an era,' Cricket fraternity mourns Shane Warne's death

Following the news of Australia's former cricketer Shane Warne's death, cricketers and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
7 mins ago
Kate Middleton had a heart-to-heart with Queen Elizabeth II about her parenting difficulties: experts

As a mother of three young children, the Duchess of Cambridge must...
Alizeh Shah
14 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry....
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 05 March 2022
15 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 5 March 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Today, 05 March 2022, you can get...
UAE Dirham to PKR
18 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...
Adsence Ad 300X600