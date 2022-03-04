Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 10:00 am
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan wins the toss, decides to bat first

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 10:00 am
australia

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins bump fists after the toss before the start of the first day play of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the first home Test match against Australia at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Squad

Pakistan will be represented by captain Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.
Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Faisal Hasnain held a press conference with his Australian counterpart Nick Hawley.

Speaking to media in this press conference, Faisal Hasnain said that today is an important day in the history of Pakistan cricket. I am proud that cricket stadium officials are sitting with me.

He said that Pakistani cricket fans welcome the Australian cricket team in Pakistan. Pakistani fans have been waiting for 24 years to see Australia.

The best quality and thorny cricket series is about to take place between Pakistan and Australia. A visit to Australia is important not only for cricket but also for cricket between the two boards.

It should be noted that after 24 years, the Australian cricket team is playing on Pakistani soil today, whereas before that they had visited Pakistan in 1998.

Australia will play a series of 3 Test matches in their tour of Pakistan while a series of 3 ODI matches will also be played between the two teams.

Apart from this, the Australian cricket team will also play a T20 match in this tour after which the tour of Pakistan will come to an end.

