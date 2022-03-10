Pak vs Aus: PCB assured ICC to improve future pitches

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed Pindi Stadium's pitch below average for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) promised to improve future pitches.

KARACHI: After the International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed Pindi Stadium’s pitch below average for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) promised to improve future pitches.

The ICC docked the venue one penalty point on Thursday, citing the pitch’s inability to accommodate a bat-and-ball match.

“We note and accept the ICC’s decision. This is the first time any Pakistan venue has received a demerit point. The PCB wants to see and prepare pitches that provide even and the exciting contest between the bat and the ball,” said a PCB spokesman.

A vast initiative to refurbish and relay all pitches in Pakistan is already underway, in accordance with the PCB Chairman’s vision.

“The PCB remains confident and optimistic that we will not only see good contests in the Karachi and Lahore Tests but in all future domestic international matches as well,” a PCB spokesman said.

According to the updated ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, match referees will award one demerit point to venues with below-average pitches, while three and five demerit points would be handed to venues with poor and unsuitable pitches, respectively. Demerit points will be valid for a period of five years.

It’s worth noting that the first Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia ended in a tie. The series’ second Test will begin on March 12 at National Stadium Karachi.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com