Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:53 am
Pak vs Aus: Shaun Tait to arrive in Pakistan on March 9

shaun tait
Former Australia pacer and newly appointed Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait will join the national squad on March 9 after the first Test match against Australia.

After arriving, he will complete his three-day necessary quarantine before joining the squad.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed the former Australian cricketer as the national squad’s bowling coach for a one-year period.

Tait expressed his delight at the appointment, stating that Pakistan has some outstanding fast bowlers and that being a bowling coach for Pakistan is a huge job.

He also expressed his eagerness to “avail myself of the opportunity to work with the Pakistan team.”

His arrival was delayed due to his father’s death.

 

