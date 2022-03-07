Pak vs Aus: Shaun Tait to arrive in Pakistan on March 9
Former Australia pacer and newly appointed Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait will join the national squad on March 9 after the first Test match against Australia.
After arriving, he will complete his three-day necessary quarantine before joining the squad.
Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed the former Australian cricketer as the national squad’s bowling coach for a one-year period.
Tait expressed his delight at the appointment, stating that Pakistan has some outstanding fast bowlers and that being a bowling coach for Pakistan is a huge job.
He also expressed his eagerness to “avail myself of the opportunity to work with the Pakistan team.”
His arrival was delayed due to his father’s death.
Download BOL News App for latest news