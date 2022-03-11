Pakistan vs India: National cricketers’ salaries comparison

Pakistan vs India: The Pakistan cricket team is one of the lowest-paid teams in the world. Despite the fact that Pakistan cricket's infrastructure is nowhere near that of elite cricketing nations like Australia, England, South Africa, and India, the country has done a remarkable job of competing with them throughout the years.

The Indian cricket team, on the other hand, has some of the highest-paid players in the world. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, for example, have a retainer worth about 100 times that of Pakistan’s highest-paid cricketers.

Apart from retainers, the match price for each of the three forms is significantly larger for Indian cricketers than for Pakistani cricketers.

Pakistan vs India cricketers’ Central Contracts

Category Pakistan India A+ – $914,417 A $7,696 $653,155 B $5,247 $391,893 C $3,848 $130,631

For clarity, the value has been changed to US dollars. These numbers were acquired directly from the PCB and BCCI websites.

Players are paid match costs in addition to their monthly retainers, depending on the format. It’s worth noting that all cricketers, regardless of their core contract categories, pay the identical match cost.

