Bangladesh gets women’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosting rights: ICC

Bangladesh will host the women’s T20 World Cup in 2024, followed by England in 2026, according to the International Cricket Council.

India will host the women’s 50-over ODI World Cup in 2025 for the first time since 2013, according to a late Tuesday ICC press statement.

Sri Lanka will host the 2027 women’s T20 Champions Trophy if their team qualifies for the competition.

An ICC Board subcommittee, chaired by former New Zealand batsman Martin Snedden, oversaw the selection of the hosts through a competitive bidding process.

“Accelerating the growth of the women’s game is one of the ICC’s strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport’s biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that,” said ICC chair Greg Barclay.

The ICC Board also approved Lord’s Cricket Ground as the venue for the 2023 and 2025 World Test Championship Finals.

