Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Bangladesh gets women’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosting rights: ICC
Bangladesh gets women’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosting rights: ICC

Bangladesh gets women’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosting rights: ICC

Articles
Advertisement
Bangladesh gets women’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosting rights: ICC
Advertisement

Bangladesh will host the women’s T20 World Cup in 2024, followed by England in 2026, according to the International Cricket Council.

India will host the women’s 50-over ODI World Cup in 2025 for the first time since 2013, according to a late Tuesday ICC press statement.

Sri Lanka will host the 2027 women’s T20 Champions Trophy if their team qualifies for the competition.

An ICC Board subcommittee, chaired by former New Zealand batsman Martin Snedden, oversaw the selection of the hosts through a competitive bidding process.

“Accelerating the growth of the women’s game is one of the ICC’s strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport’s biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that,” said ICC chair Greg Barclay.

Advertisement

The ICC Board also approved Lord’s Cricket Ground as the venue for the 2023 and 2025 World Test Championship Finals.

Also Read

Waqar Younis talks about success of Pakistan at 2022 T20 World Cup
Waqar Younis talks about success of Pakistan at 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan has all the opportunities to win the 2022 T20 World Cup,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Argentina and three other countries launched joint bid WC 2030
Argentina and three other countries launched joint bid WC 2030
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 08, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 08, 2023- Details
Two men arrested in Mark Cavendish robbery case
Two men arrested in Mark Cavendish robbery case
David Pannick to represent Manchester City once again over alleged financial rule breaches
David Pannick to represent Manchester City once again over alleged financial rule breaches
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story