  Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes honorary police officer
Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes honorary police officer

Articles
  • Cricketer Shaheen Afridi becomes honorary police officer.
  • He was introduced as their goodwill ambassador.
  • Afridi praised the police for their assistance.
PESHAWAR: Shaheen Shah Afridi, a Pakistani pacer, has been appointed an honorary officer in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

As per KPK police head Muazzam Ansari, he was introduced as their goodwill ambassador during a ceremony that took place here on Monday.

Afridi praised the police for their assistance to the public as he continued to speak at this point. Shaheen Shah Afridi said that he has links with the police as his father served as a policeman.

He claimed that his brother is an active policeman, and my father has served as a police officer, therefore I have connections to the police.”

He said, “The true heroes of our nation are police officers and all other security personnel. They are deserving of all due honour and respect “Afridi, who was dressed in a police uniform”

Since his debut in 2018, Shaheen has played for Pakistan in 24 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 40 T20Is.

On the other hand, his fans applauded and praised his new upcoming journey. Following are a few tweets by his fans.

 

Earlier, In the most recent ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah of Pakistan reached his career-high third position. However, Shaheen holds the fourth spot in Test rankings.

Whereas, in recent years, Shaheen has been Pakistan’s primary pace bowler, since he has been in the selectors’ and team management’s plans for all forms. The left-handed speedster was also awarded the esteemed Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

Also Read

Shaheen Shah Afridi once again moves up in ICC ODI bowling rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi once again moves up in ICC ODI bowling rankings

Shaheen moves to the third spot in the ICC bowling rankings. Henry...

