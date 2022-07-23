Erin Holland praised Babar Azam, Mohamamd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi

Erin Holland praised Pakistan’s trio.

She witnessed their destructive performance during PSL.

The Babar is considered the best batsman in the modern era.

Australian cricket pundit and broadcaster for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Erin Holland praised the Pakistan cricket team’s finest performers.

Holland responded to a tweet stating that Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan were selected in the 12th edition of the Big Bash League’s (BBL) draft for international players.

Erin Holland, the wife of Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting, stated on Twitter that she had witnessed the destruction inflicted by Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen during the PSL.

“All @BBL teams should be putting their hands up for them in the draft!!” she tweeted.

"All @BBL teams should be putting their hands up for them in the draft!!" she tweeted.

Babar is the best batsman in T20Is and ODIs, whereas Shaheen is one of the world’s best bowlers. Rizwan is also regarded as one of the world’s top batters.

Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were also selected in the draught last season, but they are not new to the league because they have previously participated.

The highly competitive tournament will commence on December 13, and the league draft is expected to take place on August 28.

