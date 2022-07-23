Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Erin Holland praised Babar Azam, Mohamamd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi

Erin Holland praised Babar Azam, Mohamamd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi

Articles
Advertisement
Erin Holland praised Babar Azam, Mohamamd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi

(L-R) Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Advertisement
  • Erin Holland praised Pakistan’s trio.
  • She witnessed their destructive performance during PSL.
  • The Babar is considered the best batsman in the modern era.
Advertisement

Australian cricket pundit and broadcaster for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Erin Holland praised the Pakistan cricket team’s finest performers.

Holland responded to a tweet stating that Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan were selected in the 12th edition of the Big Bash League’s (BBL) draft for international players.

Erin Holland, the wife of Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting, stated on Twitter that she had witnessed the destruction inflicted by Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen during the PSL.

“All @BBL teams should be putting their hands up for them in the draft!!”  she tweeted.

Babar is the best batsman in T20Is and ODIs, whereas Shaheen is one of the world’s best bowlers. Rizwan is also regarded as one of the world’s top batters.

Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were also selected in the draught last season, but they are not new to the league because they have previously participated.

The highly competitive tournament will commence on December 13, and the league draft is expected to take place on August 28.

Also Read

BBL Draft 2022: Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen pave their way to this year’s draft
BBL Draft 2022: Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen pave their way to this year’s draft

Pakistan's trio will be a part of the BBL 12 draft. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story