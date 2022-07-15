Griner: Lawyer tell Russian court she was recommended clinical marijuana

Legal counselors protecting U.S. b-ball player Brittney Griner.

Russian court on Friday she was recommended clinical pot.

United States for a constant physical issue, a Reuters writer at the court revealed.

Griner conceded to drugs charges which convey a jail sentence of as long as a decade after she was kept at a Moscow air terminal in February.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star showed up in court wearing a Nirvana shirt on Friday for the fourth hearing in the preliminary. She has said she didn’t expect to violate the law, and U.S. President Joe Biden has said the United States is giving its best for secure her delivery.

The Kremlin has made light of the possibility of a detainee trade, saying it is untimely to examine the chance of trading Griner, a double cross Olympic gold medallist, for a Russian detained in the United States.

Griner’s protection group submitted records on Friday contending she “coincidentally” brought the vape cartridges into Russia and had a license given in the territory of Arizona for the utilization of clinical pot.

“The guard today gave composed proof, including character materials, clinical records and government forms,” Griner’s legal counselor, Maria Blagovolina, an accomplice at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners, told Reuters.

“Among the clinical reports is a specialist’s note for the substance that Brittney Griner unintentionally left among her possessions while crossing the boundary,” she said.

In a consultation on Thursday, a Russian ball club chief gave proof on the side of Griner, discussing her “remarkable capacity” and “individual commitment to reinforcing solidarity.”

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the United States was booked to play for Russian group UMMC Ekaterinburg in the slow time of year – a typical move for WNBA players. Griner previously played in Russia in the 2014-15 season, and had earlier spells in China.