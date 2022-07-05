Advertisement
ICC Rankings: Pakistan moves down in ranking after ENG-NZ Test series

ICC Rankings: Pakistan moves down in ranking after ENG-NZ Test series

Pakistani players walking towards pavilion after the day ends

  • Pakistan moves down to the sixth spot in ICC rankings.
  • England takes fifth place while NZ retains the fourth spot.
  • Shaheens will have the opportunity to earn higher spots in the SL Test series.
The Pakistan Test team fell to sixth place in the most recent ICC rankings as a result of England’s 3-0 win against New Zealand at home.

After losing the series, the Black Caps have maintained fourth place. Australia’s dominating victory over Sri Lanka has increased their lead over India and South Africa, who are currently second and third in the standings, respectively.

Credits: ICC

However, the Green Shirts have improved in the ICC World Test Championship 2021–2023 points rankings as a result of Australia’s 10-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the two-match series.

In a two-match Test series against the Lions, Pakistan will have the opportunity to move up to the fifth position.

