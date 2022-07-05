ICC Rankings: Pakistan moves down in ranking after ENG-NZ Test series

Pakistan moves down to the sixth spot in ICC rankings.

England takes fifth place while NZ retains the fourth spot.

Shaheens will have the opportunity to earn higher spots in the SL Test series.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Test team fell to sixth place in the most recent ICC rankings as a result of England’s 3-0 win against New Zealand at home.

After losing the series, the Black Caps have maintained fourth place. Australia’s dominating victory over Sri Lanka has increased their lead over India and South Africa, who are currently second and third in the standings, respectively.

Also Read ICC rankings: Shaheen Afridi soars top 10 T20I bowlers DUBAI: Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ranked 10th in the...

However, the Green Shirts have improved in the ICC World Test Championship 2021–2023 points rankings as a result of Australia’s 10-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the two-match series.

In a two-match Test series against the Lions, Pakistan will have the opportunity to move up to the fifth position.

Advertisement

Also Read Shaheens: From zero to hero Pakistan showed a spectacular performance throughout the T20 World Cup 2021. Shaheens...