The NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

Won’t be set available to be purchased at any point in the near future.

Proprietor Jody Allen said on Tuesday.

Jody Allen assumed command over the two establishments after her sibling Paul Allen, the extremely rich person fellow benefactor of Microsoft.

Kicked the bucket in 2018, prompting hypothesis that she would put the collaborates available to be purchased.

“As seat of both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks, my drawn out center is building title groups that our networks are glad for,” Allen said in a proclamation.

“Like my sibling Paul, I trust and anticipate that our chiefs and mentors should fabricate winning groups that convey results on and off the court and field.

“As we’ve expressed previously, neither of the groups is available to be purchased and there are no deals conversations occurring.”

Allen added that she will ultimately guide her sibling’s abundance to humanitarian causes – as he said he needed – yet added that it could require 10 to 20 years to unwind the home given its size and intricacy.

“There is no pre-appointed timetable by which the groups should be sold,” she said.

“Up to that point my concentration – and that of our groups – is on winning.”

The Blazers, who last came out on top for a title in 1977, were viewed as the more probable of the two establishments to be sold and possibly moved out of the Pacific Northwest city, prompting tension among the group’s dedicated fanbase.

The similarly cherished Seahawks’ solitary Super Bowl triumph came in 2014.