Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Lance Klusener named coach of Durban’s CSA T20 team
Lance Klusener named coach of Durban’s CSA T20 team

Lance Klusener named coach of Durban’s CSA T20 team

Articles
Advertisement
Lance Klusener named coach of Durban’s CSA T20 team

Lance Klusener named head coach of Durban franchise.

Advertisement
  • All six teams were acquired by IPL owners.
  • He coached the Durban Dolphins in the mid-2010s
  • Lance Klusener named head coach of Durban franchise.
Advertisement

Lance Klusener has been named head coach of the Durban franchise in the CSA’s new T20 competition, which will begin in January-February 2023.

“This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meeting the team,” Klusener said in a release from the RPSG company, which also owns the IPL’s Lucknow Super Giants.

The RPSG group is making its first choice. All six teams in the league have been bought by people who already own teams in the IPL. The league will be run by CSA and SuperSport, which is the TV station.

Klusener has had a successful coaching career after retiring from playing. He coached the Durban Dolphins in the mid-2010s before heading abroad.

Earlier this year, he returned to the Zimbabwe men’s team as batting coach. He then coached the Afghanistan men’s squad until late 2021. Klusener worked for Khulna Tigers in the BPL and Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Before that, he was South Africa’s assistant batting coach in late 2019, head coach of BPL’s Rajshahi Kings, and consulting coach of Delhi. He also played for South Africa’s senior team in 2015 and the Mumbai Indians in 2011.

Advertisement

Most likely, CSA will let four foreign players play in each playing XI. This means that Indian players won’t be able to play.

The RPSG company bought the IPL’s Lucknow franchise for INR 7090 crore (US $940 million) in October 2017.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals acquired the other franchises.

Also Read

Head coach Klusener plots Afghanistan’s World T20 bid away from home
Head coach Klusener plots Afghanistan’s World T20 bid away from home

JOHANNESBURG: Spor­ting assignments do not come much tougher than Lance Klusener’s role...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 8: Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Aleem Dar arrived in Quetta
PSL 8: Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Aleem Dar arrived in Quetta
PSL 8: Asif Ali close to break most sixes record of Kamran Akmal
PSL 8: Asif Ali close to break most sixes record of Kamran Akmal
Shaheen Shah Afridi tied knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi
Shaheen Shah Afridi tied knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi
Shaheen Shah Afridi got well wishes from Haris Rauf on his Nikkah
Shaheen Shah Afridi got well wishes from Haris Rauf on his Nikkah
Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez gets admission to Karachi University
Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez gets admission to Karachi University
Gabriel Martinelli extended his contract with Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli extended his contract with Arsenal
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story