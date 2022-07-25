Lance Klusener named coach of Durban’s CSA T20 team

All six teams were acquired by IPL owners.

He coached the Durban Dolphins in the mid-2010s

Lance Klusener has been named head coach of the Durban franchise in the CSA’s new T20 competition, which will begin in January-February 2023.

“This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meeting the team,” Klusener said in a release from the RPSG company, which also owns the IPL’s Lucknow Super Giants.

The RPSG group is making its first choice. All six teams in the league have been bought by people who already own teams in the IPL. The league will be run by CSA and SuperSport, which is the TV station.

Klusener has had a successful coaching career after retiring from playing. He coached the Durban Dolphins in the mid-2010s before heading abroad.

Earlier this year, he returned to the Zimbabwe men’s team as batting coach. He then coached the Afghanistan men’s squad until late 2021. Klusener worked for Khulna Tigers in the BPL and Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Before that, he was South Africa’s assistant batting coach in late 2019, head coach of BPL’s Rajshahi Kings, and consulting coach of Delhi. He also played for South Africa’s senior team in 2015 and the Mumbai Indians in 2011.

Most likely, CSA will let four foreign players play in each playing XI. This means that Indian players won’t be able to play.

The RPSG company bought the IPL’s Lucknow franchise for INR 7090 crore (US $940 million) in October 2017.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals acquired the other franchises.

