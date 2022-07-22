Pakistan Junior League seeks talented cricketers’ videos.

Pakistan Junior League (PJL) has opened doors for all gifted youngsters around the nation.

The inaugural PJL will start on October 1 and last for 14 days.

Six franchises will compete in the event which will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year introduced the Pakistan Junior League for the first time in the nation’s history in an effort to uncover fresh talent for the national side.

The first season of the cricket league will start on October 1, but the management is working hard to get everything set and has this time opened doors for all gifted youngsters around the nation.

The Pakistan Junior League posted an invitation to participate in the inaugural U19-level competition on its official social media account.

PJL noted in the invitation to the players, “If you have special and unique cricketing talent, share it with us! Get a chance to be part of the PJL.”

-Like and Share this post on your social media. pic.twitter.com/CxW36Uwt7T — Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) July 21, 2022

By simply posting his footage to YouTube with the hashtags #PJL #Next11 #HuntfortheNext11, tagging three friends in the comments, and liking and sharing the post on social media, an interested player can submit an application.

The PJL would offer the ideal platform for young cricketers in the nation to polish their skills as they will compete with elite junior cricketers from across the world, the PCB chairman said when the league was announced.

It is significant to remember that six franchises will compete in the event. At Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the league will start on October 1 and last for 14 days.

