PCB forbids centrally contracted players from playing in KPL

Control of their workload before the T20 World Cup is a primary priority for the PCB.

The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season, which begins on August 6 in Muzaffarabad, will not feature any players who are centrally contracted with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to PCB Director of Media Samiul Hasan Burney, the board made the decision with consideration for player fitness because controlling their workload before the T20 World Cup is a primary priority.

The players’ workload needs to be regulated as well because Pakistan has a series against Afghanistan and England coming up after the West Indies tour, according to Burney.

He argued that because the National T20 Cup is a domestic competition and the PSL is Pakistan’s premier tournament, the KPL cannot be compared to any of those competitions.

The KPL, in contrast, is a private league where most of the players are retired, he added.

Six teams will compete against one another from August 6 to August 17 in the first KPL: the Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions.

19 matches will be contested in the event.

