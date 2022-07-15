Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pogacar admits lack of fearlessness, vows to fight on Tour de France
Pogacar admits lack of fearlessness, vows to fight on Tour de France

Pogacar admits lack of fearlessness, vows to fight on Tour de France

Articles
Advertisement
Pogacar admits lack of fearlessness, vows to fight on Tour de France

Pogacar admits lack of fearlessness, vows to fight on Tour de France

Advertisement
  • Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma set a devilish pace in the first part.
  • The 13.8-km climb at 8.1%, preventing any attack from the 23-year-old.
  • Who lost some three minutes,he came under fire from the Dane’s team.
Advertisement

Pogacar attacked Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard twice in the ascent to L’Alpe d’Huez on Thursday.

In a bid to reclaim the yellow jersey but the defending champion admitted lacking a bit of self-confidence a day after cracking in a gruelling Alpine stage.

Advertisement

Also Read

Imam-ul-Haq rises to second, Babar Azam retained top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings
Imam-ul-Haq rises to second, Babar Azam retained top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Imam surpasses Kohli in ODI batting rankings. He scored three fifties against...

It was only with less than four kilometres to go that Pogacar could make his first move and Vingegaard followed easily, also barely getting out of the saddle when the second attack came.

Advertisement

“He did some good attacks, he was strong today and luckily I was able to follow him,” Vingegaard told reporters. “He looked strong. In the end I was there so today was a good day.”

Vingegaard leads second-placed Pogacar by two minutes 22 seconds after the two big Alpine stages but the Slovenian promised he would continue to fight, looking ahead to the Pyrenees in the third week.

“I think after yesterday I was not as confident as I thought I’d be,” Pogacar said candidly the day after the biggest defeat of his career.

Advertisement

Also Read

Here is why Virat Kohli is missing from T20 squad for West Indies
Here is why Virat Kohli is missing from T20 squad for West Indies

Virat Kohli missing from India squad for upcoming five-match Twenty20 series in...

Advertisement

“I could have been stronger today but I’m ok with the result, it’s still a long way to go, the Tour is not over.

“I know why I suffered yesterday, this will not happen again. I’m pretty confident. Jonas is super super strong but I need to find a way to regain some minutes.”

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zinedine Zidane may manage Real Madrid once more
Zinedine Zidane may manage Real Madrid once more
Gerard Piqué makes an Instagram official relationship with Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Piqué makes an Instagram official relationship with Clara Chia Marti
Babar Azam secures ICC Men's Cricketer of Year Award
Babar Azam secures ICC Men's Cricketer of Year Award
Babar Azam rewarded as ICC ODI Player of Year - 2022
Babar Azam rewarded as ICC ODI Player of Year - 2022
PSL 2023: Sam Billings is delighted to Play in Pakistan
PSL 2023: Sam Billings is delighted to Play in Pakistan
Andy Robertson praised manager Jurgen Klopp
Andy Robertson praised manager Jurgen Klopp
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story