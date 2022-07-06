Rojas to miss long leap at universes after inaccurate shoes utilized

Venezuelan triple leap world record-holder Yulimar Rojas.

The current month’s big showdowns after her passing.

Characteristic of 6.93 meters was invalid due to wrong shoes.

Rojas had planned to contend in long leap after this occasion, with supported shoes, to meet requirements for World Athletics Championship.

The consecutive triple leap title holder outperformed the long leap qualifying standard in June at the Reunion de Atletismo Ciudad de Guadalajara, as per World Athletics, however was wearing triple leap shoes, which are not permitted in the occasion.

The endorsed sole thickness limit for shoes in the long leap is 20mm and for the triple leap is 25mm.

A delegate for Rojas, who will hope to get a third consecutive triple leap title at the big showdowns, didn’t quickly answer a solicitation for input.

“We realize this is disheartening for Ms. Rojas and her armies of fans, yet we especially anticipate watching Ms. Rojas contend in the triple leap in WCH Oregon 2022 and fitting the bill for the two occasions one year from now at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023,” the game’s administering body said.

The big showdowns run from July 15 in Eugene, Oregon.