Shahid Afridi & Ahmed Shehzad got into argument during live show

Things got a bit serious between Shahid Afridi.

Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad during a meeting.

On a Private TV channel sports show.

Advertisement

Shahid Afridi in his meeting, discusses the shortfall of Shehzad from Pakistan’s public cricket crew as Ahmed Shehzad was unable to perform.

As indicated by Lala, Ahmed Shehzad turned into the objective of public investigation because of Afridi’s help of the initial batsman.

“Ahmad was targeted because of me because I supported him a lot,” Afridi said.

“I gave him a lot of chances, which turned out to be a negative thing for him when I left captaincy. People thought he was my favorite.

I supported him a lot because I wasn’t finding an opener of his ability in Pakistan. ”

As Shahid Afridi spoke, Ahmed Shehzad was noticeably see thing about his former captain’s comments.

Advertisement

Afridi tells him to “chill at home, focus on cricket and enjoy his family.” To which Ahmed Shehzad burst out.

He indirectly attacks Afridi by implying Lala is the reason why he wasn’t picked for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

“I want to score runs, but at least don’t deny me the platforms where I can score. I will ask you, when sides in PSL want to pick me, who comes in and says no?”

Shehzad asks. “You tell me, where do I score runs? At my home?”

Advertisement Also Read Kyler Murray: Cardinals Say QB Focused on Football Kyler Murray has made it’s a well-known fact. He appreciates computer games,... Advertisement