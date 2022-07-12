Ukrainian Premier League to continue on Aug. 23 without fans

The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) will begin in the future.

On Aug. 23, the nation’s games serve said on Tuesday.

Without fans, the arenas will be outfitted with covers for any air strikes.

Ukrainian Premier League had no matches played since Russia attacked Ukraine, February in what Moscow calls “exceptional military activity”.

The last round of apparatuses was played in December before the association went on a three-month winter break.

Shakhtar Donetsk were top of the association table with 47 focuses from 18 games, two focuses in front of Dynamo Kyiv.

In a Facebook post, Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait said matches will have a tactical presence for security, as well as the other wellbeing arrangements.

The date of Aug. 23 agrees with Ukraine’s National Flag Day.

“It is vital to continue playing football, as other public titles, in Ukraine,” he said.

“We continue contending and cheering. We continue battling and winning. Ukrainian game will procure triumph on all fronts and can’t halted from progress.”

Shakhtar are in the Champions League bunch stage next season, with wearing chief Darijo Srna uncovering last week that their matches will be played in the Polish capital Warsaw.

Dynamo Kyiv are because of face Fenerbahce in the subsequent passing round of the Champions League. Dynamo's "home leg" will likewise be in Poland in the city of Lodz on July 20.

Dynamo Kyiv are because of face Fenerbahce in the subsequent passing round of the Champions League. Dynamo’s “home leg” will likewise be in Poland in the city of Lodz on July 20.

English Premier League side Everton likewise affirmed on Tuesday that they will have Dynamo in a pre-season cordial on July 29, with continues from the apparatus to be given to helpful foundations supporting individuals of the Ukraine.